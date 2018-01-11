Fiona Gubelmann (FX’s Wilfred) has been cast as a recurring on the breakout ABC medical drama The Good Doctor. She has been booked for a five-episode arc with an option to become a regular in Season 2.

Gubelmann will play Morgan, a charming, funny new resident who is fully embracing life and yet also quite cutthroat (but it’s never personal). She joins Shaun (Freddie Highmore), Claire (Antonia Thomas), and Jared (Chuku Modu) and is healthy competition (even for Shaun).

The Good Doctor, produced by Sony TV and ABC Studios, quickly has established itself as the top new drama series of the season and is fully expected to get a Season 2 renewal.

Gubelmann, who recently starred on VH1’s Daytime Divas, is repped by Gersh, Haven and Morris Yorn.