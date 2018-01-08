The Gong Show is returning for a second go-round. ABC has renewed the popular summer series for a second season. The show will go into production later this year and an airdate will be announced at a future date, ABC said today during its TCA presentation’

Mike Myers also confirmed that he is in fact, the show’s host, aka British comedian Tommy Maitland.

“Being the host of ‘The Gong Show’ is a blast! Pure fun,” said Myers. “It is with great delight that I can finally admit that there is indeed a Tommy Maitland, and that I portray him.”

Executive produced by Will Arnett, each episode of the revival features non-traditionally talented performers plucked from the internet and put in front of a revolving panel of Hollywood judges. Sony Pictures TV, which owns the rights to the original series, is the studio.

“I was just as surprised as the next guy when I heard ‘The Gong Show’’s host, Tommy Maitland, was a character portrayed by the insanely talented Mike Myers,” Arnett revealed. “Despite this shocking news, I’m in total awe of the man, and we are so fortunate to have him as our brilliant host.”

The Gong Show is produced by Den of Thieves, Electric Avenue Productions and Principato Young Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and is taped in front of a live audience. The Gong Show is executive produced by Will Arnett, Peter Principato, Marc Forman, Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, Mike Myers, Jason Weinberg and Conrad Green. Jared Morell, Jordan Barrow, David Bohnert and Chris Choun are co-executive producers.