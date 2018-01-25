Maybe ABC wants to reconsider that spinoff decision, as the show that looks never to be was the reigning demo king of Wednesday’s primetime.

After ordering a 1990s-set spinoff to The Goldbergs (1.7/7) last year, the Disney-owned net decided not to go ahead with the Time Meadows and Nia Long-led show. Well, last night, holding even with its January 17 airing, the Jay Chandrasekhar helmed and Marc Firek penned “The Goldbergs-1990 Something” episode that ran in the mother show of sorts regular slot beat recent Wednesday champ 9-1-1 (1.6/6), which was down 11%, to claim the 18-49 crown for the first time this season.

Overall, the special episode of The Goldbergs was the third most watched show of the night with 6.06 million viewers, a dip of 7% from last week. The most watched show of Wednesday was the plane crash-driven Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Connie Britton Fox series with 6.43 million, which was up 4% from its January 24 show. CBS’ 2-hour The Amazing Race (1.2/3), which took a 20% demo dive, was the second most watched show on Wednesday with 6.14 million in fast affiliates.

Though The X-Files (1.0/4), which had an exceptional Darin Morgan written ‘The Lost Art Of Forehead Sweat’ episode on Wednesday, was down a tenth, Fox still pulled off a demo victory last night with a 1.3/4 to CBS and ABC’s 1.1/4. With a 10% declining Criminal Minds (0.9/3) in the 10 PM slot, the House of Moonves was tops in total sets of eyeballs as 5.84 million watched their offerings.

Separated by a Modern Family (1.0/4) encore, American Housewife had a double shot last night with an 8:30 PM (1.4/5) episode and a 9:30 PM (1.1/4). In Speechless’ slot, the former was up a tenth from the Minnie Driver fronted series’ results of last week, to the best the Katy Mixon led sitcom has done so far in its second season. The latter AH, running in its regular slot, declined two tenths from its January 17 show. At 10 PM, Match Game (0.7/3) went down 13% from last week.

Over on the CW, a wrestling heavy Riverdale (0.5/2) and Dynasty (0.2/1) stayed in the same positions as their January 17 shows.

NBC was all repeats on Wednesday.