Remember that 1990s-set spinoff from The Goldbergs that ABC ordered to pilot last year? It’s about to air — right here right now. Well, this month.

The network totally said today that the pilot, which was not picked up to series, will air at 8 PM January 24 as a regular episode of the fifth-year comedy created by Adam F. Goldberg. He also was behind the untitled spinoff, which will be titled “The Goldbergs-1990 Something” for its “special event” airing.

The episode picks up where the Goldberg family leaves off at William Penn Academy in the 1990s as former teacher and now Head of School John Glascott (Goldbergs reccuring Tim Meadows) leads a faculty with wildly different views on how to mentor students and recruits his tough-as-nails-sister Lucy (Nia Long) to join his staff and enroll her teenage daughters Felicia and Gigi (Rachel Crow, Summer Parker) as new students.

Lucy is desperate to ensure they avoid the social pitfalls of high school and finds herself torn between Glascott’s nurturing and communicative approach to parenting and Coach Mellor’s (Bryan Callen) tough-guy belief that physical competition brings out the best in students. Even Beverly Goldberg (Wendi McLendon-Covey) comes to visit the school’s staff despite all her kids already having graduated. But she can’t help but meddle one last time.

“The Goldbergs-1990 Something” is directed by Jay Chandrasekhar and penned by Marc Firek, from a story he wrote with fellow EP Goldberg. Doug Robinson also exec produces the episode from Happy Madison and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.