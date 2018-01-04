Ahead of its upcoming Season 1 finale, Fox has renewed The Gifted, its family adventure series set in Marvel’s X-Men universe, for a second season. The announcement was made during Fox’s portion of the winter TCA press tour.

The renewal was fully expected. Because The Gifted is designed for limited runs, there was no rush to give the series an early pickup. Still, after talk started about a pending Disney-Fox deal that includes The Gifted producer 20th Century Fox TV, some wondered whether the Marvel property will remain on the Fox broadcast network. But with the acquisition not projected to close for at least a year, FBC appears the only option for the show for next fall.

The Gifted has been a solid ratings performer for the network. Ranking as the No. 3 new drama of the 2017-2018 season, The Gifted is averaging a 2.0/7 in Live + 7, and is up 18% over the year-ago time period. The series averages 8.3 million Total Viewers across platforms, representing a +146% lift from its Live + Same Day delivery. It joins fellow new sci-fi Fox drama The Orville, which also has been renewed for a second season.

The Gifted will wrap its freshman season with a two-hour finale on Monday, January 15 at 8 PM. In it, Dr. Campbell (guest star Garret Dillahunt) attends the Humanity Today summit, attempting to take the Hound program national, while some of the team at Mutant HQ go on a dangerous mission to stop his efforts. Then, the Mutant HQ comes under attack. With everything to lose, alliances shift and relationships are put to the test.

The series from writer Matt Nix focuses on a suburban couple (Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker) whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive. Natalie Alyn Lind and Percy Hynes White also star.

The Gifted is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Marvel Television.

