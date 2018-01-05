Amidst a flurry of debuts on Fox this week, The Four (1.2/4) may or may not be a sign of the larger future of the New Fox but based on last night’s two-hour premiere of the music competition show, the future looks brighter – at least on Thursdays.

Even with last May’s debut of Beat Shazam among adults 18-49, the Fergie hosted self described Hunger Games of event series was way down from both the opener of the last season of American Idol on Fox and the latest season of The Voice on NBC. By down, I mean a 60% and 54% respective decline in the key demo from the once and future Ryan Seacrest hosted series and the Mark Burnett EP’d show – both of which are back on the air this New Year.

However, compared to the still Rupert Murdoch owned net’s usual Thursday performance this season, The Four’s opener was up around 20% among the 18-49s and the show grew 30% over its two-hour airing last night Perhaps more megaphone belting out for Fox, the 3.73 million who watched the Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor and record label exec Charlie Walk judged debut delivered the network its most watched Thursday since November 2016.

All of which gave Fox the second slot overall in the demo among the Big 4, the best it has done this season in that metric. Viewershipwise, Fox was fourth with CBS topping the night with a 1.8/7 rating and 10.06 million viewers.

And it doesn’t take a Ph D in Physics or TV Ratings to see that the rising return of The Big Bang Theory (3.1/12) lit that Bunsen burner for the House of Moonves last night. In a season that has seen BBT hit some series lows, Thursday’s show was up 19% over the sitcom’s last original of December 14 last year and its best demo result since October 2. With 15.99 million sets of eyeballs watching, BBT also jumped 16% over its last original in viewers to easily be the top rated and most watched show of the night.

In fact, it was a good night for CBS all round with Young Sheldon (2.6/10), AKA the second highest rated and most watched show of Thursday, back with a 44% surge over its last original of December 21 to hit its best 18-49 ratings since the spinoff’s September 25 opener. With its best demo result since early 2016, Mom (1.7/6), Life in Pieces (1.3/5) and S.W.A.T. (1.1/4) rose three tenths, two tenths and one tenth respectively from their last new shows just before Christmas.

Bookending the night, NBC’s Chicago Fire (1.1/4) and Superstore (1.1/4) were also up a tenth from their last originals of November 2. The Comcast owned net saw The Good Place (1.0/4) exactly the same as its last show of that first week of November, Good News (0.6/3) is up two tenths from its December 28 show while Will & Grace (1.4/5) was down by the same measure.

The CW was all encores last night and ABC’s only original offering of Thursday was its 9 – 11 PM Truth and Lies: Waco (1.1/4) special.