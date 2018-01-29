With just days to go in the taping of the end of Fox’s The Four, judge and record company boss Charlie Walk has been accused by a former label executive of sexually harassing her during his stint at Sony.

Life Lab founder Tristan Coopersmith described how she was “in shock” when Walk called to ask her to work for him. She said Walk flattered her and told her “a lot of things I wanted to hear,” lauding her promise and her ability to revolutionize a struggling recording industry. She said he introduced her to music industry power players, including Donnie Ienner and Lyor Cohen and my ultimate (now fallen) hero, Russell Simmons.”

It seemed like the opportunity of a lifetime. But Coopersmith described a darker side of this supposed dream job, in which Walk allegedly would invite her into his office and make lewd comments, send sexually explicit text messages, grope her at business dinners and, on one occasion, attempt to push her into bed with him.

“I remember the girl that took that job,” Coopersmith wrote in an open letter. “I remember how confident and vocal she was. How grateful. I remember how motivated and determined she was to crush it, to be a visionary in the industry. But the girl who walked away a year later had shrunk. She no longer looked up when she walked. She became quiet. Her spirit was barely recognizable. She felt confused. She felt diminished. She felt wholeheartedly worthless. She lived in a corrosive pit of shame.”

Calling Walk a “scumbag,” Coopersmith said his behavior made her “feel sick to my stomach almost everyday.” She says she left the industry eight years ago and held the ugly secret for all this time — reliving it in flashbacks and nightmares.

“To you, Charlie Walk what you did was normal,” she declares. “It was a power you perceived to have earned, with a right to exercise it. But to me it was insulting, confusing and objectifying. And it was a secret that I held for a very long time, my experiences only spilling out in flashbacks and nightmares.”

Coopersmith went public with her account a day after the Grammy Awards put the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements at the center of the event, underscoring the issues of harassment, discrimination and pay inequality. One of the evening’s highlights was Kesha’s powerful performance of her hit “Praying” — an anthem for abused women — in which she was accompanied by Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Andra Day, Julia Michaels and Bebe Rexha and the Resistance Revival Chorus.

Fox has not responded to Deadline’s request for comment about the accusations and what impact if any they could have on the production of first-year singing competition show The Four.

Hosted by ex-Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie and judged by Walk, Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled and singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor, The Four: Battle for Stardom debuted at the beginning of the year on the net to OK ratings. Pitching somewhat established artists against newcomers, the goal of the show is a recording contract with the Walk-led Republic Records, a division of Universal Music Group.

Here is Coopersmith’s letter in its entirety: