A24 said today it will donate 5% of proceeds from the first week of digital sales of The Florida Project to a charity that assists families that are either homeless or living in motels along Osceola County’s Highway 192 corridor, just like the ones depicted in Sean Baker’s film.

A24

The distributor said the donation to the Community Hope Center will come from sales between today and February 5 from the film on iTunes, Amazon, Google, Xbox, Playstation, Vudu, Fandango, Comcast, and Verizon.

The pic, a critical hit this awards season that earned Willem Dafoe a Best Supporting Oscar nomination last week, is set on that stretch of highway just outside Disney World. It centers on 6-year-old Moonee (Brooklynn Prince) and her gang and shines a light on a world of budget those living in the margins — with the magical kingdom just beyond their reach.

The Community Hope Center’s programs focus on serving the homeless and those living in motels and hotels in the area, collaborating with local churches, social service agencies, Osceola County, city governments and community businesses.

