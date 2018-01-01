Netflix has released the official trailer and set a January 5 global premiere date for British dark dramedy The End of the F***king World, an eight-episode Netflix original series in partnership with E4 based on Charles Forsman’s award-winning graphic novels.

Adapted by Charlie Covell (Burn Burn Burn) and produced by Clerkenwell Films and Dominic Buchanan Productions, The End of the F***ing World is described as a darkly comic road trip tale. It follows James (Alex Lawther, Black Mirror) and Alyssa (Jessica Barden, Penny Dreadful)) – a self-proclaimed psychopath and a foul-mouthed rebel fed-up with her boring life. The two teenagers embark on a road trip to find a better life, and escape the impending doom of adulthood. As their chaotic journey unfolds, it becomes apparent that James and Alyssa have crossed a line and have no choice but to take it as far as they can. Netflix and E4 partnered on the series last year and Season 1 premiered on UKs Channel 4 in October.

The End of the F***ing World is directed by Jonathan Entwistle and Lucy Tcherniak. BBC Worldwide, which reps the series, managed the global deal with Netflix.

Check out the trailer above.