Four days after the Golden Globes, the controversy surrounding Globe winner James Franco continues, fueled by more inappropriate behavior accusations in a Los Angeles Times story and Franco’s comments on the issue on The Late Show and on Late Night.

In addition to Franco’s awards prospects for his buzzy feature The Disaster Artist, the controversy also is threatening to affect his porn industry drama series The Deuce, which has been renewed for a second season.

“We have verified that no complaints about Mr. Franco have come in on The Deuce production,” HBO said in a statement released yesterday.

Today, The Deuce co-creator/executive producer David Simon reiterated thar and called Franco’s behavior on the show “entirely professional.”

Sources say that work on the second season of The Deuce continues as scheduled, with scripts currently being written featuring Franco’s twin characters Vincent Martino and Frankie Martino.

“I am still reading it the same as everyone else, trying to discern what is or isn’t there,” Simon said in a statement. “Personally, I can only speak knowledgeably to The Deuce. I’ve checked with all my fellow producers and other personnel. We have no complainant or complaint or any awareness of any incident of concern involving Mr. Franco. Nor has HBO been approached with any complaint. In our experience, he was entirely professional as an actor, director and producer.”