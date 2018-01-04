Comedy Central has announced that The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and The Opposition with Jordan Klepper will treat us to some colorful commentary with live episodes for Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address.

The Daily Show and The Opposition will air back to back live and provide instant analysis and commentary about the State of the Union address given by the former Celebrity Apprentice host. The Daily Show will air Tuesday, Jan. 30 on Comedy Central at 11 PM ET/8 PM PT while The Opposition will follow at 11:30 PM ET/9 PM PT. Both shows will also simul-stream the first act of their live episodes on Facebook Live.

This marks the seventh time The Daily Show has aired live, having previously done so throughout the 2016 Presidential Election on election night, after the presidential and vice presidential debates, and on the final nights of both the Republican and Democratic National Conventions. The Opposition debuted last fall and this will mark their first live outing.