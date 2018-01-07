The CW has firmed up its schedule for the rest of the 2017-18 season, slating new comedy Life Sentence and returning dramas iZombie, The 100 and the final season of The Originals. The announcement was made at the top of the CW’s TCA presentation today.

As part of the plans, the Dynasty reboot, which has performed below ratings expectations but earned a full-season order and cast Nicollette Sheridan as Alexis, will be moving from Wednesday to Friday beginning March 9, taking over the 8 PM slot from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which produces 13-episode seasons. On April 20, Dynasty will be joined on the night by The Originals, which will return to Fridays for its final season following the April 13 season finale of Jane the Virgin, (Jane‘s current fourth season is shorter than usual, consisting of 17 episodes.)

Dynasty will be replaced in the post-Riverdale Wednesday 9 PM slot by new comedy Life Sentence, which will debut March 7.

The CW already scheduled new DC drama Black Lightning behind The Flash on Tuesday with a Jan. 16 premiere and announced that Legends of Tomorrow, which aired in the hour in the fall, will alternate with Supergirl in the Monday 8 PM slot to provide all-originals for the rest of the season and beyond. (Supergirl returns January 15, then Legends takes over on February 12 until Supergirl comes back for a April 16-June 18 run).

iZombie, which aired behind The Flash last season, will go in in the Monday 9 PM slot starting Feb. 26, after freshman Valor, which did not get a back order, finishes its 13-episode run (and following the Winter Olympics).

When Black Lightning ends its midseason run, it will be succeeded in the Tuesday 9 PM time period by Season 5 of The 100, which will premiere April 24.

As usual, the CW, which has been moving toward a year-round lineup of originals, will have a number of series airing fresh episodes well into the summer, including Supergirl, The Originals and The 100.

Here is full list of the CW’s midseason premiere dates:

TUESDAY, JANUARY 16

8:00-9:00 PM THE FLASH (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM BLACK LIGHTNING (Series Premiere)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 26

8:00-9:00 PM DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM IZOMBIE (Season Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 7

8:00-9:00 PM RIVERDALE (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM LIFE SENTENCE (Series Premiere)

FRIDAY, APRIL 20

8:00-9:00 PM DYNASTY

9:00-10:00 PM THE ORIGINALS (Season Premiere)

TUESDAY, APRIL 24

8:00-9:00 PM THE FLASH (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM THE 100 (Season Premiere)