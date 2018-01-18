The CW is firming up its development team under EVP Gaye Hirsch.

Former Freeform scripted exec Julie Jarmon has joined the network as Vice President Scripted Development. In addition, Laura Terry has been promoted to Vice President, Scripted Development, and Cyle Zezo has been promoted to Director, Alternative Series, Specials, and Digital Programming. All three will report to Hirsch, EVP Development.

In her previous position as Executive Director, Scripted Programming and Development at Freeform, Jarmon served as key development executive on series including The Bold Type, Alone Together and Siren. Prior to Freeform, Jarmon was Manager, Drama Development at NBC, and had served in NBC Universal’s Entertainment Associate Program.

Terry joined The CW in 2016 from production company Full Fathom Five, where she was most recently Vice President, developing and overseeing projects including CBS’ American Gothic, Amazon’s The Kicks, and Syfy pilot The Haunted. She previously worked in the scripted television department at Reveille (now Endemol Shine North America), and as a creative executive at Salma Hayek’s Ventanarosa Productions.

Zezo previously developed unscripted programming and digital programming for CW Seed, The CW’s digital channel, and worked on specials including the Critics’ Choice Awards and highly-rated esports special EA Madden NFL 18 Challenge. He had served as the Coordinator of Alternative Programming for The CW, where he had been involved with all alternative series programming and specials, including Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Masters of Illusion, and America’s Next Top Model.

Hirsch officially took over the top programming post at the network earlier this month. The promotion formalized expanded responsibilities Hirsch had assumed following the May departure of Thom Sherman who moved to CBS.