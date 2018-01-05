The CW’s head of scripted development Gaye Hirsch has been upped to EVP, Development, taking over the top programming post at the network that had been held by Thom Sherman until he left in May to go to CBS. The promotion formalizes expanded responsibilities Hirsch had assumed following Sherman’s departure. She is now overseeing all scripted and alternative series development, as well as current alternative series and specials. She reports to the CW president Mark Pedowitz, who just extended his contract with the network.

“Gaye has done a fantastic job leading our scripted development team, and I’m thrilled to officially announce her expanded new role,” said Pedowitz. “Over the past several seasons, Gaye has shepherded some of the most iconic series on television for us, from Jane the Virgin to Riverdale, and I’m delighted that she’ll continue as a key part of our leadership team.”

The promotion comes a year after Hirsch was named SVP and head of Scripted Development last January. She has been closely involved in the development of all CW scripted series, including The Flash, Arrow, Jane the Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Riverdale, this fall’s Dynasty and Valor and the upcoming Black Lightning and Life Sentence.

Hirsch transitioned into scripted development at the CW in 2009 after serving as SVP Current Programming for the network, overseeing the day-to-day production on CW series, including Gossip Girl. She first joined the CW in 2006 as VP, Current Programming.

Previously, Hirsch had served as a senior executive at Cruise/Wagner Prods. since 2000 and as VP of Production for HBO Films, working on such films as Gia and Introducing Dorothy Dandridge. She began her career at Touchstone Pictures, where she eventually became VP Production.