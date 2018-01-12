It’s bound to be a good MLK weekend at the box office.

Certainly not as high as the time when Warner Bros.’ American Sniper conquered the four-day holiday four years ago with the largest wide opening ever at $107.2M, leading all titles to $250.7M in tickets sales. But this year’s crop of four wide entries, three of which will do $20M-plus over four-days, should be an improvement on last year when most of the new titles died (read Monsters Trucks, Patriots Day, Live by Night and Sleepless with $14M or less). Many in distribution consider this weekend to be the end of the holiday-moviegoing period as most kids head back to school on Tuesday with only 2% K-12 off and 75% of all colleges back in session.

Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle which has been the leading ticketseller daily for the last 11 out of 12 days is expected to lead the charge with $30M over four-days, taking its total running cume in week 4 to just over $286M. Yesterday the Jake Kasdan-directed title earned an estimated $2.1M.

Out of the new stuff, it is expected to be a close call between Warner Bros./StudioCanal’s Paddington 2 and Sony/Screen Gems’ Proud Mary which are expected to respectively open to around $22M.

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandals, Weinstein Co. had to unload Paddington 2 to stay financially afloat. After an auction, WB walked away with the family title for $30M before P&A. The kid’s movie carries a 100% Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score and has already racked up an overseas gross of $125.2M. Paddington 2 will be in play at 3,702 theaters. Paddington 2 made $325K from showtimes starting at 5PM. As with any kid’s pic, they’re not Thursday night movies, rather Saturday matinees movies. Paddington 2‘s preview beat its first chapter’s $175K, and is just under Ferdinand‘s Thursday night cash of $350K.

Proud Mary stars Taraji P. Henson has a hit woman for a Boston organized crime family whose life is impacted when she meets a young boy during a failed hit. In its one-sheets and marketing materials Sony has promoted Proud Mary in the stylish hippness of such Pam Grier movies like Foxy Brown and Coffy. Henson had a huge hit last MLK with Fox’s Hidden Figures (wide expansion opening $27.5M). That was a PG rated movie and Proud Mary is rated R. Earlier this week, Sony saw Proud Mary tracking behind the Screen Gems crime drama When The Bough Breaks which opened to $14M in Sept. 2016 during the post Labor Day corridor (definite interest for that pic was 39 vs. 33 for Proud Mary, first choice 11 vs. 7). Sony reportedly didn’t screen Proud Mary widely for critics, which is never a good sign. Currently the pic has a thumbs up from Variety and thumbs down from The Hollywood Reporter. The pic did not hold any early Thursday previews last night.

20th Century Fox’s expansion of DreamWorks/Participant’s Steven Spielberg drama The Post is looking to ring up $18M, possibly $20M over four-days in its expansion from 36 sites to 2,819. Fox has executed this type of holiday platform over the last two years to great success with The Revenant and Hidden Figures where by they go exclusive over the holidays, create buzz and solid theater averages, then bust it wide to big results. Aside from any awards season momentum, audiences are piqued by the fact that this is a Spielberg movie, and it’s a Tom Hanks-Meryl Streep drama, so that will keep it afloat in addition to its great buzz. The Post, which follows the Washington Post’s race against the New York Times in covering the Pentagon Papers during the Vietnam War, carries an 87% certified fresh Rotten Tomatoes score. The drama is off to a great start making $775K at 2,325 locations last night off showtimes starting at 7PM. That number is above Spielberg’s previous cold war drama Bridge of Spies ($500k) and last MLK’s Patriot Days ($560K).

Lionsgate is releasing a Liam Neeson-with-a-gun movie, The Commuter which is expected to bring in between $15M-$16M at 2,892 theaters. It’s a P&A deal so Lionsgate is only on the hook for that spend on this StudioCanal production. Critics have decided they’ve seen enough of Neeson’s action hero schtick with a 53% Rotten Tomatoes. Last night The Commuter punched $700K in preview tickets at 2,000 locations.