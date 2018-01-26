EXCLUSIVE: Production and management firm The Cartel is bolstering its kids business with the appointment of veteran children’s agent Matthew Ellis as a Manager. This comes after the LA-based company recently secured an animated Netflix commission with Twelve Forever, a fantasy cartoon from writer-producer Julia Vickerman in association with Chris Hardwick’s Puny Entertainment.

Ellis joins from The Metropolis Agency, where he has worked as a talent agent for 13 years, working with artists and writers in animation and children’s programming. His client roster includes Shea Fontana (DC Super Hero Girls), Amy Keating Rogers (The Powerpuff Girls) and Doug Wood (Bob the Builder).

He has sold projects including Pet Alien, Jim Henson’s Pajanimals, Secret Mountain Fort Awesome and Crowning Jules to the likes of Cartoon Network, Disney and Disney.

Stan Spry, Co-Chief Executive of The Cartel, which is currently developing a series based on the life of Jack Daniel with Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul, said: “As the Cartel continues to expand its management and production business, Matthew offers the company an opportunity to continue to grow our animation and family business. In addition to bringing his great list of clients and network of contacts to the Cartel, he also offers new and exciting opportunities for our existing clients.”