Two of the three new fall broadcast drama series, NBC’s The Brave and the CW’s Valor, made quiet exits last night with their Season 1 finales and little hope for renewal.

The Brave drew a 0.7 adults 18-49 and 3.9 million total viewers (Live+Same Day), flat in the demo vs. last week despite the time-slot leader, ABC’s The Good Doctor, airing a repeat compared with an original last Monday. The NBC drama grew 15% in total viewers.

Earlier in the night, NBC’s The Wall (1.1, 5.4 million) dipped a tenth while Better Late Than Never (0.9, 4.8 million) was steady.

The CW

Valor‘s freshman finale (0.2, 1.1 million) also was even in the demo with last week. It posted a 0.2 in 18-49 (L+SD) for 11 of its 13 telecasts. Like The Brave, Valor‘s closer ticked up in total viewers, by 16%.

Leading into Valor, Supergirl (0.6, 2.1 million) inched up a tenth in the demo.

ABC’s The Bachelor (1.7, 6.3 million) ticked down a tenth but remained the No. 1 program of the night in the demo. Also dipping a tenth each in 18-49 were Fox’s Monday dramas Lucifer (0.8, 3.6 million) and The Resident (0.9, 4.7 million), as well as CBS’ comedies Kevin Can Wait (1.2, 7.2 million), the most watched program of the night, and Man With a Plan (1.1, 6.6 million).

CBS’ Superior Donuts (1.0, 5.8 million) and 9JKL (0.8, 4.8 million) were steady, while Scorpion (0.9, 5.8 million) ticked up against lighter competition from The Good Doctor rerun.

ABC won Monday in 18-49 while CBS edged the network for the top spot in viewers.