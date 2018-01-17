Antony Starr (American Gothic), Dominique McElligott (The Last Tycoon), Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl), Jessie T. Usher (Survivor’s Remorse) and Nathan Mitchell (iZombie) have joined Erin Moriarty as leads in Amazon’s straight-to-series drama The Boys, Deadline has learned.

Amazon Studios

Based on the comic book by Garth Ennis (Preacher) and Darick Robertson and created by Supernatural creator and Timeless co-creator Eric Kripke, The Boys is set in a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame. It revolves around a group of vigilantes known informally as “the boys,” who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty. Preacher‘s Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen are set to direct.

Rex/Shutterstock/IMDB

Starr will play Homelander, leader of the main superhero team, The Seven. McElligott plays Queen Maeve, member of The Seven. Usher will play another The Seven member, A-Train, a superhero faster than a speeding train. Crawford will play The Seven member The Deep, an aquatic hero. Mitchell plays Black Noir, a masked superhero with fighting and Set martial arts skills.

The project hails from Sony Pictures TV Studios, which will co-produce with Amazon, and Neal H. Moritz’s studio-based Original Films.