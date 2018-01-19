Freeform has set 8 PM, Tuesday, June 12 for the Season 2 premiere of The Bold Type. In addition, Nikohl Boosheri and Stephen Conrad Moore, who recurred in Season 1, have been promoted to series regulars. The network announced the news during its first Freeform Summit in Hollywood.

Boosheri returns as Adena and Moore is Scarlet’s fashion director, Oliver.

The Bold Type, from Universal TV and The District, follows the lives of three close friends living in New York City as they navigate their career, sexuality, identity and ultimately find their own voice in a sea of intimidating leaders. It stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, Matt Ward, Boosheri, Moore, and Melora Hardin as Jacqueline, editor in chief of Scarlet Magazine.

The series is executive produced by Amanda Lasher, Sarah Watson, David Bernad, Joanna Coles and Ruben Fleischer. Holly Whidden is co-executive producer.