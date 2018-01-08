Almost every movie ad seems to claim a “best picture of the year” critics quote, reflecting the closeness of this year’s awards race, as we discuss in this week’s episode of The Bart & Fleming Podcast. To be sure though, the majors’ focus is not only the awards race but also the maze of sequels and remakes scheduled for spring and summer release, as studios double down on their franchise strategy, hoping that bigger promotion and smarter narratives will improve on the disappointing results of summer 2017.

Also, we talk about the validity of Moviepass and whether it might have an impact on moviegoing.

Listen to the podcast here: