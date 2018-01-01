Year-end trends and portents resist analysis in a year like 2017, which ended with giant mergers that will change Hollywood’s landscape, and ongoing industrywide sexual harassment scandals, as we discuss in our year-end The Bart & Fleming Podcast. Box office turned hot and cold as streaming took command last year, triggering mixed forecasts of growth and weakness. Meanwhile, contrarian filmmakers like Christopher Nolan scored solid results (Dunkirk), while others, like Luc Besson (Valerian), struggled to justify their high investments.

