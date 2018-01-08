ABC has set a February 13 airdate for The Bachelor Winter Games, its four-night counterprogramming to NBC’s PyeongChang Olympics. The latest iteration of the veteran reality franchise will kick off during the first Tuesday of the quadrennial Winter Games.

In this competition, which ABC is billing as ”a global celebration of unity and love,” singles will go head-to-head in winter-themed challenges from the tony Hermitage Club resort in Vermont. Chris Harrison hosts the four-episode series, which continues February 15, 20 and 22. All episodes will air from 8-10 PM.

Networks generally clear their slate when the Olympics roll around, but ABC the latest to schedule a franchise reality competition against this year’s Games. CBS also is vying for nonsports-fan eyeballs with the first celebrity edition of Big Brother, which premieres February 7 and will wrap on the 25th — the same night as NBC’s Closing Ceremony.

In the series premiere, the participants meet for a grand celebration. The Bachelor veterans Trista and Ryan Sutter serve as grand marshals to kick off the festivities. With the backdrop of snowy mountains, ESPN SportsCenter anchor Hannah Storm and KABC-TV sports anchor Ashley Brewer join Harrison for the action, which will come complete with “the usual dose of tears, drama, romance and laughter,” the network notes.

When the games begin, fans can expect twists and turns on and off the ski mountain, as well as romance, heartbreak, love and, of course, roses. American and international bachelors and bachelorettes will participate in challenges from winter biathlon to ice dancing, with date cards being given to the winners of each challenge. Romantic dates will test the competitors’ perseverance in pursuing relationships with one another while faced with language barriers and cultural differences, including some amusing issues with intimacy.

The Bachelor Winter Games a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods and Bennett Graebner are the executive producers, with host Harrison as co-executive producer.