The Assassination of Gianni Versace, the second installment in Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story FX limited series franchise, premiered at 10 PM on Wednesday to 3.6 million total viewers in Live+3, 1.5 million of them in the adults 18-49 demographic.

That was down from the blockbuster launch of Versace predecessor, People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, which opened with 8.3 million total viewers and 4.2 million adults 18-49 two years ago. Among the FX drama/limited series to premiere since January 2017, Versace had respectable showing, just behind Murphy’s Feud (3.8 million) and ahead of Taboo (3.4 million), Legion (3,3 million) and Snowfall (2.24 million) in total viewers as well as behind Legion (1.8 million) and Taboo (1.6 million) and ahead of Snowball (1.3 million) and Feud (1.2 million) in 18-49.

According to FX, Versace was #3 among the 71 cable series premieres since January 2017 in viewers and #4 in 18-49 (L+3).

For premiere night, Versace drew a cumulative 5.5 million total viewers who watched the premiere telecast and three encores in Live+3 and on digital platforms. People vs. O.J‘s comparable stats were 12 million total viewers with 6.1 in the demo.