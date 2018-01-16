Marvel Studios released a new photo of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in their full Ant-Man and the Wasp costume.

The new photo (seen below), which was also posted on Instagram is the first look at the two of them in their full incredible shrinking outfits together — helmets and all.

Joining them in the sequel are Michelle Pfeiffer who is set to play Janet van Dyne, mother of Hope (Lilly), who was the original Wasp. Michael Douglas will reprise his role as Hank Pym.

Also joining the cast are Walton Goggins, Hannah John-Kamen as well as Laurence Fishburne as Dr. Bill Foster and Randall Park as Jimmy Woo. Peyton Reed is returning to direct the sequel which is set to open two months after Avengers: Infinity War on July 6, 2018.