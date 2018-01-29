TNT’s The Alienist launch last Monday night has averaged 3.1 million total viewers in Live+3 viewing, including nearly 1 million viewers 18-49.

Last Monday’s launch so far has reached a cumulative 13.1M viewers in telecasts last week; TNT claims nearly half of those viewers are new to the network. TNT’s Live+35 multiplatform projection is 16 million viewers. That would make it the network’s most successful launch since 2012, of eight new dramas that have already premiered this season.

The limited series, starring Dakota Fanning, Daniel Brühl and Luke Evans, is based on Caleb Carr’s 1994 psychological thriller set in 1896 New York City, opening with a series of gruesome murders of boy prostitutes.

The first episode also counts among its accomplishments a record digital opening for TNT. It generated more than 4 million total minutes watched on TNT’s apps and sites, sparking more than 10 million social engagements.