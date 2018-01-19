A mysterious new character is coming to the CW’s The 100. Shannon Kook (The Conjuring) has been cast as a guest star in the Season 5 finale as Lucas, with a series option for a potential Season 6. Character details are being kept under wraps.

Created by Jason Rothenberg, The 100 stars Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Henry Ian Cusick, Christopher Larken and Lindsey Morgan. Additional new faces in Season 5 include Mike Dopud as ruthless serial killer Vinson; Lola Flanery as Clarke’s “daughter” Madi; Jordan Bolger as space explorer Zeke; Ivana Milicevic as military strategist Charmaine; and William Miller as villain Robert McCreary.

Based on the book series by Kass Morgan, The 100 hails from Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios with executive producers Rothenberg and Leslie Morgenstein.

Season 5 of The 100 premieres Tuesday, April 24 at 8 PM on the CW.

Kook’s credits include features The Conjuring and Dark Places and series DeGrassi: The Next Generation. He’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency and The Characters in Toronto.