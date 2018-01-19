ABC’s TGIT lineup gad a strong return from hiatus with all three dramas up in the ratings from their fall finales.

Veteran Grey’s Anatomy once again led the trio with a 2.2 adults 18-49 rating, +22% vs. its last original, and 8.2 million total viewers (Live+same day), its largest audience in almost a year and its best demo number since premiere week. Scandal (1.3, +18%, 5.2 million) also posted best-since-premiere numbers, while How to Get Away With Murder (1.0, +11%, 3.8 million) logged its best results since mid-October.

With Grey’s back in the 8 PM hour, CBS’ 8-9 PM comedies, The Big Bang Theory (2.9, 17.7 million) and Young Sheldon (2.4, 13.2 million) each dipped two tenths in the demo vs. last week’s finals (one tenth vs. the fast nationals) but still ranked as the top two programs of the night in both 18-49 and total viewers. From 9-11 PM, Mom (1.6, 9.3 million) and Life in Pieces (1.2, 6.8 million) were steady while S.W.A.T. (1.0, 6 million) dipped a tenth. CBS won the night in viewers and the 18-49 demo.

The CW

While not a big breakout, Fox’s The Four (1.1, 3.5 million from 8-10 PM) is being pretty consistent, up a tenth from its fast national demo rating last week, even with the final, and only a tenth behind the premiere. It built each half-hour, ranking as No.1 in the demo from 9:30-10 PM (1.3).

At the CW, Supernatural (0.6, 1.87 million) was steady in 18-49 and up in viewers with its planted Wayward Sisters spinoff episode. Arrow (0.5, 1.42 million) ticked up.