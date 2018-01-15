NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises has launched Telemundo Global Studios, a new division to be led by Telemundo International and International Studios president Marcos Santana.

The new division consolidates the company’s domestic and international scripted production units under Santana, who will now be responsible for Telemundo Studios, Telemundo International Studios, Telemundo International, as well as all of the company’s co-production partnerships. Santana’s expanded role is effective immediately.

Under Santana’s direction, each entity will continue to produce its own brand of content geared to reach distinctive audiences. Luis Silberwasser will continue to lead the company’s U.S. networks Telemundo – the #1 Spanish-language broadcast network in weekday prime time in 2017 – and Universo, as President of Telemundo Networks. Both executives will continue to report to Cesar Conde, Chairman, NBCUniversal International Group and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

“Marcos brings decades of experience in content development, production and distribution. In this broader role, he is uniquely positioned to propel and expand our content creation capabilities worldwide,” said Conde. “We are fortunate to have both Marcos and Luis manage two of our fastest growing business units, as we continue to make Telemundo the undisputed leader in Hispanic media.”

In his previous role as President of Telemundo International and President of Telemundo International Studios, Santana was charged with overseeing all of Telemundo’s international distribution efforts, as well as the company’s distribution services to other producers around the world, international co-productions and partnerships. Santana has also been involved in the network’s development process for all program genres, including original concepts development, scripts procurement, casting decisions and international distribution viability assessment.

Santana joined NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises in 2007 when Telemundo completed the purchase of the operating assets of its foreign distributor, Tepuy International Corp., where Santana was President and CEO. In addition, Santana has been a longstanding and active member of the board of several important television networks in Latin America, including Televen in Venezuela and others in Panama and Spain.