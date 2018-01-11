EXCLUSIVE: Former Don Buchwald & Associates agent Bryan Walsh has joined Principato-Young Entertainment, transitioning to talent management. This move marks a return for Walsh, who worked at PYE for two years under Peter Principato and Joel Zadak before becoming an agent at Buchwald, where he spent four years.

Said Walsh: “I am so happy to be back at PYE, I feel like I started my career here and feels good to come back to the family.”

Walsh will bring along most his Buchwald clients, which includes I, Tonya actor Paul Walter Hauser, Larry Joe Campbell, Kathryn Renee Thomas, and Andrew Caldwell.

Partner’s Statement: “We are so happy that Bryan has returned to PYE, Brian has always shared our core values and ideals and are looking forward to his continued growth.”