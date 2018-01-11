Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme, co-writers and stars of the Super Troopers movie franchise, are putting on different uniforms uniforms for Tacoma FD, a half-hour scripted comedy, which has been ordered to pilot by TruTV.

Co-created by and starring Heffernan and Steve Lemme, Tacoma FD is in the style of humor of Super Troopers, but applied to a new world and new characters. It is set in a firehouse in the wettest city in America. Light on blazes that need extinguishing, they are basically fire fighters who are always ready to fight fires… but in this wet city, they also have to fight their own boredom.

Heffernan and Lemme executive produce alongside David Miner and Greg Walter from 3 Arts Entertainment and Kyle Clark from Silverscreen Pictures.

Casting is starting for Tacoma FD, which prominently features the character of Heffernan’s daughter as the new firefighter, with filming eying a February start in Los Angeles.

Heffernan and Lemme are part of the Broken Lizard comedy team that wrote and starred as whacky state troopers in the cult 2001 feature comedy Super Troopers and the upcoming sequel, which is being released in April.

Heffernan & Lemme play Farva and Mac in the Super Troopers franchise, and also played off each other in Broken Lizard’s other three films. Additionally, the duo have a podcast together on Nerdist. They also regularly tour on the stand-up circuit together, with specials on both Comedy Central & Netflix. They are filming their latest special later this month.

TruTV has been making strides in comedy series toplined by their creators with Jon Glaser Loves Gear, At Home with Amy Sedaris, Those Who Can’t, Andrea Savage’s I’m Sorry, and the network mainstay, Impractical Jokers.