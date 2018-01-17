T-Mobile and Twentieth Century Fox Film announced a deal today that will make available to T-Mobile customers a $4 ticket to five of the biggest movies of the year: Maze Runner: The Death Cure, Red Sparrow, Deadpool 2, Alita: Battle Angel and Dark Phoenix.

The promotion starts Tuesday, January 23, with tickets to the opening of Maze Runner: The Death Cure. Customers can get tickets in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app and redeem with the Atom Tickets app.

Also as part of the promotion, T-Mobile customers can enter to win trips to attend premieres and other VIP experiences, plus access to movie sneak peeks available first from T-Mobile.

Last year, T-Mobile and Twentieth Century Fox Film teamed up with Atom Tickets on discounted tickets for War for the Planet of the Apes.

T-Mobile customers can claim their $4 ticket in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app on January 23, redeem it through the Atom Tickets app by January 28, and see Maze Runner: The Death Cure in theaters starting January 26.