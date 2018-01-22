Jenny Daly’s T Group Productions is further expanding its push into scripted programming, signing an overall co-production deal with EveryWhere Studios, a partnership between veteran TV executive Tom Mazza and former founder and Chairman of Helifilms David Calvert-Jones.

T Group Productions

Under the pact, T Group will serve as the production entity for EveryWhere’s five-picture commitment with People Magazine at Freeform for a slate of true story movies under the banner People Presents. Additionally, EveryWhere will create, develop and produce scripted programming to be co-produced with T Group in the U.S. and UK.

Mazza, Calvert-Jones and their EveryWhere team will work closely with Daly, President of T Group, and Rob Lobl, Executive Vice President of Development and Current Programming. Daly, Mazza and Calvert-Jones will serve as executive producers on all series.

T Group has made a commitment to prioritize scripted programming, with recent projects such as Worst. Birthday. Ever. with CW Seed and Return of the Mac with Pop and CBS Studios.

EveryWhere’s most recent credits include Who Killed Jon Bonet? (Lifetime), Maggie’s Christmas Miracle (Hallmark), Cop and a Half 2 (Universal), and the company just completed season one of Date My Dad, a 10 episode series for UP Network in the U.S. and Corus in Canada. EveryWhere is also currently producing two feature films, Out of My Mind with Marc Turtletaub and Peter Saraf’s Big Beach as well as Girls Like Us with Viola Davis’ JuVee Productions, and has sold unannounced films to Lifetime, Hallmark and Oxygen.

“Tom’s resume is truly unique – he’s led a large scale studio, managed a distribution catalog, produced for major networks and integrated brands into premium content,” said Daly. “He’s an ideal partner for us as we continue to expand into scripted and make it a priority with these five incredible projects.”

“I’ve known Jenny from when we first worked together at Paramount,” said Mazza. “She is a truly gifted creator, show runner and executive who has built an impressive team at T Group. We are so excited about what our two companies can do together.”

Most recently, T Group acquired digital house Big Boots Studio and established its own digital studio, T Group Media (TGM). T Group’s current slate includes Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour (A&E), Disney’s Fairytale Weddings(Freeform), Return of the Mac (Pop), 24 to Life (LMN), Elevator Pitch (Entrepreneur Network) among others. The company also has co-production partnerships with Jack Osbourne’s Osbourne Media, Ann Roberts of Roberts Media, Simon Lythgoe of Legacy Productions, Beth Greenwald of Wax World and Paul Reany and Scott Weiner of Green Couch TV .