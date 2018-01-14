UPDATE: The Los Angeles man who allegedly initiated the “Swatting” death of a Wichita, Kansas man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Tyler Barriss, 25, is currently jailed in Kansas for the death of Andrew Finch, 28, who was shot and killed during a police raid in response to a false report of an armed hostage situation allegedly initiated by Barriss. Unarmed Finch was shot after putting his hands near his waist as he walked out of his home in response to the massive police presence.

Barriss allegedly called the police after an argument between two players in the Call of Duty online game. One of the aggrieved parties asked Barriss to make the prank call and gave him Finch’s address.

“Swatting” is a hoax tactic used to get special police units to respond to alleged hostage situations. A false story is given, provoking a mass police response to a location.

Barriss previously served time for pulling the same Swatting prank on Los Angeles television station KABC-TV.

EARLIER: A Los Angeles man arrested in the so-called “swatting” shooting death of a Wichita, Kansas man may have played the same prank on a local television station.

Tyler Barriss, 25, was arrested in Los Angeles Friday on suspicion of making a hoax phone call to Wichita police, claiming a hostage situation and shooting was happening at a local address. Police responded and shot Andrew Finch, 28, to death. It was subsequently alleged that the call came as a result of a dispute during a session of the online game Call of Duty and that there was no trouble at the scene.

In October 2015, Glendale police arrested a 22-year-old man with the same name for making bomb threats against the offices of KABC-TV. The threats resulted in the broadcasts for the day being made from a remote satellite feed via trucks.

Barriss was subsequently was charged with two felony counts of a false report of a bomb to an agency of business and one felony count of criminal threats. The disposition of that case is unknown, but Barriss faced a possible maximum sentence of four years and four months.