Chewing Gum’s Susan Wokoma is to star in Akin Omotoso’s supernatural feature The Ghost and the House of Truth. Wokoma, who was named one of BAFTA’s Breakthrough Brits in 2017, will play a counsellor, whose young daughter goes missing and she attempts to catch the perpetrator in the film, which is produced by Ego Boyo’s Temple Productions. Directed by Vaya and A Hotel Called Memory director Omotoso Kate Henshaw (Aremu The Principal) and Fabian Adeoye (Comatose) also star in the film, which is currently in production in Nigeria. Wokoma previously starred in Porters, a British TV comedy for UKTV’s Dave alongside Rutger Hauer and Kelsey Grammer, and has a leading role in Toast creator Matt Berry’s next project, a period crime comedy for Channel 4. Wokoma is represented by Scott Marshall, The Gersh Agency and Management 360.

Documentaries about rising chef Flynn McGarry and French chef Alain Ducasse will kick off the Berlin Film Festival’s Culinary Cinema strand. Some nine docs and a fictional film that all focus on the relationship between food, culture and politics will air at the event from February 18 to 23. Films include Cameron Yates’ Chef Flynn, Gilles de Maistre’s The Quest of Alain Ducasse, Emily Railsback’s Georgian gastronomic film Our Blood Is Wine, Asori Soto road movie Cuban Food Stories, Werner Boote’s The Green Lie, Louie Psihoyos’ sports food doc The Game Changers, Lisa F. Jackson and Sarah Teale’s Patrimonio, Thomas Morgan’s Soufra and Jacopo Quadri’s Lorello e Brunello are joined by Eric Khoo’s fictional film Ramen Teh set in Singapore. “When it comes to cultural and political matters, sensitive decisions have to be made all the time. It’s like in a kitchen, where it’s also tricky to make, at the very least, something edible and, at the very best, something delicate,” said Festival Director Dieter Kosslick.

Thomas The Tank Engine is heading to Nick Jr after the U.S. kids’ broadcaster poached long-running animated series Thomas & Friends from PBS. The Viacom-owned network will start airing new episodes of the classic cartoon in March, after a number of original Christmas-themed episodes aired at the end of 2017. It’s understood the deal between Mattel, which acquired the British brand when it bought kids producer and distributor Hit Entertainment in 2011, ended on December 31, 2017. Thomas & Friends has previously aired on Nick Jr in a number of international territories including in the UK. The deal was announced by Kate Schlomann, VP & Global Brand GM, Thomas & Friends at Mattel.