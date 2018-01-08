Mon-El is back in black, and dressed like Elvis in his 1968 comeback special.

A first look at Chris Wood as Mon-El in his new Legion of Super-Heroes costume has been released in advance of the outfit’s debut in the Supergirl return to originals at 8 PM January 15 on the CW. Check it out below.

In the opener, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is struggling to heal from the injuries inflicted by Reign (Odette Annable) and remains in a dreamlike state, unable to be reached. Mon-El recruits one of the Legion members, Brainiac-5 (guest star Jesse Rath), to try to bring her back.

Meanwhile, Reign continues her rampage on the city, so the DEO teams up with the Legion of Super-Heroes to try to stop her.

Jesse Warn directed the episode, which was written by Derek Simon & Eric Carrasco.