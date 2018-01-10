The countdown to the countdown is on. CBS said today that its Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2018 will air at 8 PM Tuesday, January 30, hosted by NFL analyst and ex-quarterback Boomer Esiason and NCIS: Los Angeles regular Daniela Ruah.

This year’s look at the best ads from the Big Game will feature a new format: man vs. beast, pitting spots starring humans against those featuring members of the animal kingdom. Esiason will campaign on behalf of the homosapiens, and Ruah advocates for the critters. Viewers can vote for their favorites starting today at CBS.com, and one “Man” and one “Beast” ad will advance to the live vote during the broadcast. The winner will be revealed at the end of the show.

The pre-Super Bowl LII special also will feature a silver-anniversary look at “Nothing but Net,” the iconic 1993 McDonald’s ad that featured NBA legends Michael Jordan and Larry Bird in the ultimate game of H-O-R-S-E. Also, Entertainment Tonight co-host Kevin Frazier will give viewers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the 2018 Super Bowl commercial for “Avocados from Mexico” featuring Chris Elliott.

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2018 is produced by IMG Original Content and JUMA Entertainment. Robert Horowitz, Michael Antinoro and Tony Lanni are the executive producers, and Robert Dalrymple and Eric Smith are the producers. The special is written by Tony Hinchcliffe and directed by Mark Ritchie.