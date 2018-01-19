Rates for a 30-second ad during the Super Bowl have soared 87% since 2008 despite a significant uptick in the number of spots and the length of ad pods, according to an analysis by Kantar Media.

Brands paid an average of $2.8 million for an ad in 2008, but last year that number exceeded $5 million.

Clutter has increased more than 20% over the past decade. Last year’s game featured 102 total spots (including network promos), covering 51 minutes and 30 seconds between the opening kickoff and the final whistle. The New England Patriots’ epic comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons included a two-minute ad break in the overtime period, the first in Super Bowl history.

In 2008, by comparison, there were 81 ads, totaling 43 minutes and 30 seconds. By Kantar’s estimate, network promos account for about 15% of total ad time and 25% to 30% of all spots during the game.

With NBC set to broadcast Super Bowl LII from Minneapolis on Feb. 4, the Kantar study offer further proof of the big game’s durability as a ratings and ad vehicle. During a conference call with reporters earlier this month, NBC Sports ad chief Dan Lovinger maintained that the game is a singular media attraction. Thus far, he said, talks with advertisers have revealed no concerns about issues such as kneeling or anthem protests that have contributed to significant regular-season ratings declines.