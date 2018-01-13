Sundance TV’s psychological thriller Liar starring Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey) and Ioan Gruffudd (Fantastic Four) has been renewed for a second season.

The news was announced at TCA today. Executive producers and series creators Jack Williams and Harry Williams of Two Brothers Pictures (The Missing, Fleabag) will return to write the sophomore season. ITV and all3media International will co-produce.

“Liar is a series that epitomizes our strategy of partnering with absolutely first-rate talent, and it does not get better than our dream cast of Joanne and Ioan, along with the esteemed and talented Jack and Harry Williams,” said Jan Diedrichsen, General Manager, SundanceTV and Sundance Now. “After a roller-coaster first season which leaves viewers on the edge of their seats, we are excited to bring the series back to SundanceTV to further unravel the mystery.”

“We are pleased that this story will return for its final chapter, and we can’t wait to be reunited with the brilliant Joanne and Ioan,” add Jack and Harry Williams.

The first season was a six-part series centered on Laura Nielson (Froggatt), a bright and dedicated teacher, and Andrew Earlham (Gruffudd) a renowned surgeon whose son is a student at Laura’s school. After the two go on what seems at first as an innocent date, a series of volatile accusations upend both of their lives. Throughout the tense and gripping first season, secrets and lies slowly unravel to show that everyone is lying in some way until the truth ultimately reveals itself.