Deadline’s annual Sundance Series panels continue with a timely conversation considering today’s Respect Rally that took over downtown Park City. Deadline, Woman In Film and Stella Artois are co-hosting “The Road To 50/50,” a live Q&A with top female filmmakers who are pushing forward the mission for inclusion and gender parity in Hollywood. The event kicks off at 5 PM local time at the Stella Artois Filmmaker Lounge on Main Street.

Panelists include director Amy Adrion, at the Sundance Film Festival with her documentary Half the Picture, which digs into Hollywood discrimination of female filmmakers; producer Liz Destro, in town with her competition film Lizzie, a take on the Lizzie Borden tale; and Mel Jones and Stephanie Allain, co-creator/director and producer, respectively of the fest’s Indie Episodic Program’s Leimert Park series. Deadline’s Amanda N’Duka is moderating.

Check out the the livestream of the conversation above.

