Deadline’s annual Sundance Series panels continue with a timely conversation considering today’s Respect Rally that took over downtown Park City. Deadline, Woman In Film and Stella Artois are co-hosting “The Road To 50/50,” a live Q&A with top female filmmakers who are pushing forward the mission for inclusion and gender parity in Hollywood. The event kicks off at 5 PM local time at the Stella Artois Filmmaker Lounge on Main Street.

Related
Sundance Buyers & Sellers Try To Find Optimism In Changing Market: Hot Sundance Titles

Panelists include director Amy Adrion, at the Sundance Film Festival with her documentary Half the Picture, which digs into Hollywood discrimination of female filmmakers; producer Liz Destro, in town with her competition film Lizzie, a take on the Lizzie Borden tale; and Mel Jones and Stephanie Allain, co-creator/director and producer, respectively of the fest’s Indie Episodic Program’s Leimert Park series. Deadline’s Amanda N’Duka is moderating.

Check out the the livestream of the conversation above.

The Stella Artois & Deadline Sundance Series presents live Q&A discussions with directors, actors and industry leaders at Sundance 2018.