Jane Fonda, Gloria Allred and Thor: Ragnarok actress Tessa Thompson aren’t letting traffic or a snowstorm stop the Respect Rally at the Sundance Film Festival, with Thompson telling the crowd, “Mr. Trump, your time may not be up but our time to stay silent is.”

The rally got underway with a late start due to the weather and big traffic jams in and around Park City. Commemorating last year’s 8,000-strong March on Main and the Women’s marches across the country and the world, the Respect Rally has drawn about 400 people so far, despite the weather and traffic.

With lots of “Grab ‘Em By The Ballots” and “Dream Act Now” posters and placards in the crowd, Allred told the cold-weather gathering, “This entire year has been our winter of discontent!”

The attorney got the crowd chanting “Resist! Persist! Insist! Elect!”

Also on the bill is actor Common, who rapped a few verses of a new song titled “The Day the Women Took Over.” Big applause from the crowd.

Lena Waithe (Master of None, The Chi) said from the stage, “We have a lot more in common than we think,” evoking Martin Luther King Jr. to huge cheers. And: “We need to stand with our press” and “Journalists are suppose to give us the facts and hold a mirror up to society.”

Also on the updated speakers roster: Maria Bello.

A foot of snow has fallen on Park City in a situation similar to last year’s Women’s March. City officials have reported a gridlock situation due to the weather as attendees make their way into the city for today’s Respect Rally.