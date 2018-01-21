Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions bought international on Debra Granik’s Leave No Trace. The deal excludes North America. Endeavor Content sold it. Ben Foster and newcomer Harcourt McKenzie star as father and daughter who have chosen to live outside domesticated society in the Oregon woods. They are soon discovered by the authorities and social services and are forced to adapt to new surroundings. Pic is based on Peter Rock’s novel My Abandonment, with a script by Granik and Oscar nominee Anne Rosellini.
Sundance