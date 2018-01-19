EXCLUSIVE: Blumhouse is in production in Toronto on the family drama Between the Earth and Sky, written and directed by The Killing creator Veena Sud.

The pic reunites Sud with former Killing stars Mireille Enos and Peter Sarsgaard, who star in the movie with Joey King. The logline is being kept under wraps, with Between the Earth and Sky the working title. Jason Blum and Alix Madigan are producing.

Enos, repped by CAA, Gartner/Green Entertainment and attorney Mitch Smelkinson, is currently onscreen in Amazon Prime’s anthology Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams. Sud’s new drama series Seven Seconds, starring Regina King and Clare-Hope Stanley, launches February 23 on Netflix.

A year ago, Blumhouse launched Jordan Peele’s feature directorial Get Out at the Sundance Film Festival before the pic took off in awards season, racking up a global box office of $255 million off a $4.5M production cost.

Sarsgaard is repped by WME and Anonymous Content, King by UTA and Industry Entertainment.