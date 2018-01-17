EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios will be releasing Lauren Greenfield’s documentary Generation Wealth in theaters on July 20.

The pic makes its world premiere tomorrow night, Thursday Jan. 18 in the Doc Premieres section at the Sundance Film Festival.

Generation Wealth pulls the curtain back on our nation’s obsession with materialism and image-obsessed culture. Both a personal journey and a historical essay, Generation Wealth follows the increasing gap between the haves and the have nots in a world that’s been bogged down in both global boom and bust economy. The doc captures the corrupted American Dream, and the human costs of late stage capitalism, narcissism and greed.

Generation Wealth will hit cinemas exactly six years after Greenfield’s 2012 doc The Queen of Versailles, for which she collected a directing award at the Sundance Film Festival.