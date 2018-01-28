UPDATED with Audience Award winners: There were no record-breaking deals at the Sundance Film Festival this year, but there is nothing low key about tonight’s awards ceremony for competition films like the opening nighter Blindspotting, Sorry To Bother You, the scathing Monster, Ethan Hawke’s Blaze and Idris Elba’s directorial debut Yardie. In a festival that saw nearly 200 features and short films screened since January 18, those five will join dozens more from the U.S. Competition and World Cinema Competition, Dramatic and Documentary, and NEXT categories as juried winners are announced in Park City tonight.
We'll be updating with the winners throughout
The always delayed live awards ceremony is being hosted by The Good Place’s Jason Mantzoukas, who also appears in the fest-premiering The Long Dumb Road.
Strap in and keep updating for winners:
U.S. Documentary
Special Jury Award – Creative Vision
Hale County This Morning This Evening
U.S.A.
Director: RaMell Ross
Screenwriter: Maya Krinsky
Producers: Joslyn Barnes, RaMell Ross, Su Kim
Special Jury Award – Breakthrough Filmmaking
Minding the Gap
U.S.A.
Director: Bing Liu
Producer: Diane Quon
Special Jury Award – Storytelling
Three Identical Strangers
U.S.A.
Director: Tim Wardle
Producer: Becky Read
AUDIENCE AWARDS
U.S. Documentary
The Sentence
U.S.A.
Director: Rudy Valdez
Producers: Sam Bisbee, Jackie Kelman Bisbee
U.S. Dramatic
Burden
U.S.A.
Director and screenwriter: Andrew Heckler
Producers: Robbie Brenner, Jincheng, Bill Kenwright
World Cinema Dramatic
The Guilty
Denmark
Director: Gustav Möller
Screenwriters: Gustav Möller, Emil Nygaard Albertsen
Producer: Lina Flint
World Cinema Documentary
This is Home
U.S.A., Jordan
Director: Alexandra Shiva
Producer: Lindsey Megrue
WORLD CINEMA COMPETITION
DRAMATIC
Grand Jury Prize
Butterflies
Turkey
Director and screenwriter: Tolga Karaçelik
Producers: Tolga Karaçelik, Diloy Gülün, Metin Anter
Directing
And Breathe Normally
Iceland, Sweden, Belgium
Director and screenwriter: Isold Uggadtti
Producers: Skli Malmquist, Diana Elbaum, Annika Hellstrom, Liljask Snorradttir, Inga Lind Karlsdttir
Special Jury Prize – Acting
Valeria Bertuccelli
The Queen of Fear
Argentina, Denmark
Directors: Valeria Bertuccelli, Fabiana Tiscornia
Screenwriter: Valeria Bertuccelli
Producers: Benjamin Domenech, Santiago Gallelli, Matias Roveda, Juan Vera, Juan Pablo Galli, Christian Faillace
Special Jury Prize – Screenwriting
Time Share (Tiempo Compartido)
Mexico, Netherlands
Director: Sebastián Hofmann
Screenwriters: Julio Chavezmontes, Sebastián Hofmann
Producer: Julio Chavezmontes
Special Jury Prize – Ensemble Acting
Dead Pigs
China
Director and screenwriter: Cathy Yan
Producers: Clarissa Zhang, Jane Zheng, Zhangke Jia, Mick Aniceto, Amy Aniceto
DOCUMENTARY
Grand Jury Prize
Of Fathers and Sons
Germany, Syria, Lebanon
Director: Talal Derki
Producers: Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme, Tobias N. Siebert, Hans Robert Eisenhauer
Directing
Shirkers
U.S.A.
Director and screenwriter: Sandi Tan
Producers: Sandi Tan, Jessica Levin, Maya Rudolph
Special Jury Award
MATANGI / MAYA / M.I.A.
Sri Lanka, United Kingdom, U.S.A.
Director: Stephen Loveridge
Producers: Lori Cheatle, Andrew Goldman, Paul Mezey
Special Jury Award – Cinematography
Genesis 2.0
Switzerland
Cinematographers: Peter Indergand, Maxim Arbugaev
Directors: Christian Frei, Maxim Arbugaev
Producer: Christian Frei
Special Jury Award – Editing
Our New President
Russia, U.S.A.
Editors: Maxim Pozdorovkin, Matvey Kulakov
Director: Maxim Pozdorovkin
Producers: Maxim Pozdorovkin, Joe Bender
NEXT Innovator Award
(tie)
Night Comes On
U.S.A.
Director: Jordana Spiro
Screenwriters: Jordana Spiro, Angelica Nwandu
Producers: Jonathan Montepare, Alvaro R. Valente, Danielle Renfrew Behrens
We The Animals
U.S.A.
Director: Jeremiah Zagar
Screenwriters: Daniel Kitrosser, Jeremiah Zagar
Producers: Jeremy Yaches, Christina D. King, Andrew Goldman, Paul Mezey
NEXT Audience Award
Search
U.S.A.
Director: Aneesh Chaganty
Screenwriters: Aneesh Chaganty, Sev Ohanian
Producers: Timur Bekmambetov, Sev Ohanian, Adam Sidman, Natalie Qasabian
PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED WINNERS
Amazon Studios Producers Awards
Documentary Feature
Dark Money
Katy Chevigny and Marilyn Ness
Narrative Feature
Search
Sev Ohanian
NHK Award
His House
UK
Director: Remi Weekes
Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Feature Film Prize
Search
USA
Director: Aneesh Chaganty; Screenwriter: Aneesh Chaganty and Sev Ohanian
SHORT FILMS
Grand Jury Prize
Matria
Spain
Director and screenwriter: Álvaro Gago
Jury Award: U.S. Fiction
Hair Wolf
U.S.A.
Director and screenwriter: Mariama Diallo
Jury Award: International Fiction
Would You Look at Her
Macedonia
Director and screenwriter: Goran Stolevski
Jury Award: Non-fiction
The Trader (Sovdagari)
Georgia
Director: Tamta Gabrichidze
Jury Award: Animation
Glucose
U.S.A.
Director and screenwriter: Jeron Braxton
Special Jury Award
Emergency
U.S.A.
Director: Carey Williams; Screenwriter: K.D. Dávila
Special Jury Award
Fauve
Canada
Director and screenwriter: Jérémy Comte
Special Jury Award
For Nonna Anna
Canada
Director and screenwriter: Luis De Filippis