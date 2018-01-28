UPDATED with Audience Award winners: There were no record-breaking deals at the Sundance Film Festival this year, but there is nothing low key about tonight’s awards ceremony for competition films like the opening nighter Blindspotting, Sorry To Bother You, the scathing Monster, Ethan Hawke’s Blaze and Idris Elba’s directorial debut Yardie. In a festival that saw nearly 200 features and short films screened since January 18, those five will join dozens more from the U.S. Competition and World Cinema Competition, Dramatic and Documentary, and NEXT categories as juried winners are announced in Park City tonight.

We’ll be updating with the winners throughout, but you can follow the action via the live stream above.

Jason Mantzoukas Sundance
Jason Mantzoukas
REX/Shutterstock

The always delayed live awards ceremony is being hosted by The Good Place’Jason Mantzoukas, who also appears in the fest-premiering The Long Dumb Road.

Strap in and keep updating for winners:

U.S. Documentary

Special Jury Award – Creative Vision

Hale County This Morning This Evening
U.S.A.
Director: RaMell Ross
Screenwriter: Maya Krinsky
Producers: Joslyn Barnes, RaMell Ross, Su Kim

Special Jury Award – Breakthrough Filmmaking

Minding the Gap
U.S.A.
Director: Bing Liu
Producer: Diane Quon

Special Jury Award – Storytelling

Three Identical Strangers
U.S.A.
Director: Tim Wardle
Producer: Becky Read

AUDIENCE AWARDS

U.S. Documentary

The Sentence
U.S.A.
Director: Rudy Valdez
Producers: Sam Bisbee, Jackie Kelman Bisbee

U.S. Dramatic

Burden
U.S.A.
Director and screenwriter: Andrew Heckler
Producers: Robbie Brenner, Jincheng, Bill Kenwright

World Cinema Dramatic

The Guilty
Denmark
Director: Gustav Möller
Screenwriters: Gustav Möller, Emil Nygaard Albertsen
Producer: Lina Flint

World Cinema Documentary

This is Home
U.S.A., Jordan
Director: Alexandra Shiva
Producer: Lindsey Megrue

WORLD CINEMA COMPETITION

DRAMATIC

Grand Jury Prize

Butterflies
“Butterflies”
Sundance Film Festival

Butterflies
Turkey
Director and screenwriter: Tolga Karaçelik
Producers: Tolga Karaçelik, Diloy Gülün, Metin Anter

Directing

And Breathe Normally
Iceland, Sweden, Belgium
Director and screenwriter: Isold Uggadtti
Producers: Skli Malmquist, Diana Elbaum, Annika Hellstrom, Liljask Snorradttir, Inga Lind Karlsdttir

Special Jury Prize – Acting
Valeria Bertuccelli
The Queen of Fear
Argentina, Denmark
Directors: Valeria Bertuccelli, Fabiana Tiscornia
Screenwriter: Valeria Bertuccelli
Producers: Benjamin Domenech, Santiago Gallelli, Matias Roveda, Juan Vera, Juan Pablo Galli, Christian Faillace

Special Jury Prize – Screenwriting

Time Share (Tiempo Compartido)
Mexico, Netherlands
Director: Sebastián Hofmann
Screenwriters: Julio Chavezmontes, Sebastián Hofmann
Producer: Julio Chavezmontes

Special Jury Prize – Ensemble Acting

Dead Pigs
China
Director and screenwriter: Cathy Yan
Producers: Clarissa Zhang, Jane Zheng, Zhangke Jia, Mick Aniceto, Amy Aniceto

DOCUMENTARY

Of Fathers And Sons
“Of Fathers And Sons”
Sundance Film Festival

Grand Jury Prize

Of Fathers and Sons
Germany, Syria, Lebanon
Director: Talal Derki
Producers: Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme, Tobias N. Siebert, Hans Robert Eisenhauer

Directing

Shirkers
U.S.A.
Director and screenwriter: Sandi Tan
Producers: Sandi Tan, Jessica Levin, Maya Rudolph

Special Jury Award

MATANGI / MAYA / M.I.A.
Sri Lanka, United Kingdom, U.S.A.
Director: Stephen Loveridge
Producers: Lori Cheatle, Andrew Goldman, Paul Mezey

Special Jury Award – Cinematography

Genesis 2.0
Switzerland
Cinematographers: Peter Indergand, Maxim Arbugaev
Directors: Christian Frei, Maxim Arbugaev
Producer: Christian Frei

Special Jury Award – Editing

Our New President
Russia, U.S.A.
Editors: Maxim Pozdorovkin, Matvey Kulakov
Director: Maxim Pozdorovkin
Producers: Maxim Pozdorovkin, Joe Bender

NEXT Innovator Award
(tie)

Night Comes On
U.S.A.
Director: Jordana Spiro
Screenwriters: Jordana Spiro, Angelica Nwandu
Producers: Jonathan Montepare, Alvaro R. Valente, Danielle Renfrew Behrens

We The Animals
U.S.A.
Director: Jeremiah Zagar
Screenwriters: Daniel Kitrosser, Jeremiah Zagar
Producers: Jeremy Yaches, Christina D. King, Andrew Goldman, Paul Mezey

Search
“Search”
Sundance Institute

NEXT Audience Award

Search
U.S.A.
Director: Aneesh Chaganty
Screenwriters: Aneesh Chaganty, Sev Ohanian
Producers: Timur Bekmambetov, Sev Ohanian, Adam Sidman, Natalie Qasabian

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED WINNERS

Amazon Studios Producers Awards
Documentary Feature
Dark Money
Katy Chevigny and Marilyn Ness
Narrative Feature
Search
Sev Ohanian

NHK Award
His House
UK
Director: Remi Weekes

Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Feature Film Prize
Search
USA
Director: Aneesh Chaganty; Screenwriter: Aneesh Chaganty and Sev Ohanian

SHORT FILMS

Grand Jury Prize
Matria
Spain
Director and screenwriter: Álvaro Gago

Jury Award: U.S. Fiction
Hair Wolf
U.S.A.
Director and screenwriter: Mariama Diallo

Jury Award: International Fiction
Would You Look at Her
Macedonia
Director and screenwriter: Goran Stolevski

Jury Award: Non-fiction
The Trader (Sovdagari)
Georgia
Director: Tamta Gabrichidze

Jury Award: Animation
Glucose
U.S.A.
Director and screenwriter: Jeron Braxton

Special Jury Award
Emergency
U.S.A.
Director: Carey Williams; Screenwriter: K.D. Dávila

Special Jury Award
Fauve
Canada
Director and screenwriter: Jérémy Comte

Special Jury Award
For Nonna Anna
Canada
Director and screenwriter: Luis De Filippis