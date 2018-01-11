Oscar-winning producer Michael De Luca is coming aboard to produce Suicide Squad 2, the DC Universe follow-up that has Gavin O’Connor aboard to direct. The sequel has Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto and the rest of the gang of villains returning from David Ayer’s 2016 original that grossed almost $750 million worldwide.

Ayer, who wrote and directed the original, moved aside to focus on Gotham City Sirens, one of the DC spinoff movies built around Robbie’s Harley Quinn character. O’Connor nailed the deal when he came in and pitched his vision of the movie, and he is writing it with scripting partner Anthony Tambakis.

The first film wasn’t a fanboy favorite but it was a big global financial hit for the studio that left no doubt of future installments.

De Luca is currently steering the Fifty Shades trilogy for Universal via his Michael De Luca Productions, which is set up there. He is also in his second year executive producing the Academy Awards with Jennifer Todd.

It’s his second big movie deal just this month, after Uni announced he and Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman’s Brownstown Productions are teaming on a film adaptation of Anna Wiener’s Silicon Valley memoir Uncanny Valley.