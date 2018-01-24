Manhattan alum Ashley Zukerman is set for a recurring role on HBO drama series Succession, executive produced by The Big Short’s Adam McKay.

From Peep Show co-creator Jesse Armstrong, Succession centers on the Roy family – Logan Roy and his four children – who control one of the biggest media and entertainment conglomerates in the world. The series tracks their lives as they contemplate what the future will hold for them once their aging father begins to step back from the company.

Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Natalie Gold, Peter Friedman and Rob Yang star.

Zukerman will play Nate, a well-connected left-leaning political consultant. A family friend of the powerful Roy family and an ex-flame of Siobhan (Snook), but a flame that threatens to reignite.

Armstrong, who serves as showrunner and wrote the pilot, executive produces with McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Will Ferrell, Jane Tranter and Mark Mylod, who also directs. McKay also directed the pilot.

Zukerman, best known for his work on WGN’s praised series Manhattan and on Australian series The Code, recently wrapped feature The Wind opposite Caitlin Gerard. On television, he last appeared in a recurring role on ABC’s Designated Survivor opposite Kiefer Sutherland. Zukerman is repped by Gersh and and Cohn/Torgan Management.