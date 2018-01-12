STX Entertainment has made several new hires and promoted key staff across its international, digital and film teams, including naming Jack Teed as STXfilms’ SVP Creative Advertising, after he had been consulting with the company. He will report into STXfilms’ EVP Creative Advertising and Brand Development Keri Moore and be based in Burbank.

STXInternational, meanwhile, has hired veteran Rhiannon Harries as Finance Director to oversee international financial operations in London under David Kosse. She had been COO at AMC Networks International UK. STXdigital has hired Time Inc. business development executive Brandon Fong as its SVP Business Development reporting to STXdigital’s COO Rich Sullivan and also set up in Burbank.

In the film group, STX also promoted Shari Hardison to SVP/Assistant Head of Sales, Domestic Distribution, Elizabeth Stephens to SVP Business & Legal Affairs and Leslie Cao to VP Business & Legal Affairs. Also, Kate Vorhoff was named Director of Development; Adam Levin is Director of Development, Uglydolls; and Patricia Braga and Catherine Hagedorn were named Creative Executives.