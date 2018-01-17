Homeland alum Rupert Friend has been cast opposite Jack Reynor in CBS All Access’ drama series Strange Angel from Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions.

Created by Mark Heyman (Black Swan, The Skeleton Twins) and based on George Pendle’s book, Strange Angel is inspired by the real-life story of Jack Parsons and explores the dramatic intersection between genius and madness, science and science fiction.

Friend will play Ernest Donovan, the enigmatic neighbor of Parsons (Reynor) who becomes the young scientist’s tour guide into the illicit underbelly of 1930s Los Angeles. A lost soul and drifter, Donovan pulls Parsons out of his humdrum existence and into a strange new religion that encourages its followers to pursue their deepest and darkest desires as a means of bending the world to their will.

CBS Television Studios produces in associate with Scott Free Productions. Heyman, David DiGilio, Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker will serve as executive producers; Clayton Krueger will be co-executive producer, and David Lowery (A Ghost Story, Pete’s Dragon) directs and executive produces.

Friend is best known for his five-season role as Peter Quinn on Showtime’s Homeland, for which he received an Emmy nomination. Following his breakout role in The Libertine, his other film credits include the 2005 adaptation of Pride & Prejudice, The Young Victoria, The Boy in the Striped Pajamas, Cheri, Starred Up, Hitman: Agent 47 and most recently The Death of Stalin, directed by Armando Iannucci.