Jack Reynor has been tapped to star in CBS All Access’ drama series Strange Angel from Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions.

Created by Mark Heyman (Black Swan, The Skeleton Twins) and based on George Pendle’s book of the same name, Strange Angel is inspired by the real-life story of Jack Parsons and explores the dramatic intersection between genius and madness, science and science fiction.

Reynor will play Jack Parsons, a brilliant and ambitious blue-collar worker of 1930s Los Angeles who started as a janitor at a chemical factory but had fantastical dreams that led him to birth the unknown discipline of American rocketry. Along the way, he fell into a mysterious world that included sex magic rituals at night, and he became a disciple of occultist Aleister Crowley. Parsons used Crowley’s teachings of self-actualization to support his unimaginable and unprecedented endeavor to the stars.

CBS Television Studios produces in associate with Scott Free Productions. Mark Heyman, David DiGilio, Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker will serve as executive producers; Clayton Krueger will be co-executive producer, and David Lowery (A Ghost Story, Pete’s Dragon) directs and executive produces.

Reynor is best known for his starring roles in features Sing Street and Michael Bay’s Transformers: Age of Extinction. He recently wrapped production on Focus Features’ On the Basis of Sex and will next be seen in Lionsgate’s upcoming sci-fi action-thriller Kin, opposite James Franco, Zoe Kravitz and Dennis Quaid, and Andy Serkis’ Warner Bros. feature The Jungle Book, set for release on October 19.