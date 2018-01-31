Stormy Daniels will not be appearing on The View tomorrow as planned, and it might be Jimmy Kimmel’s fault. Or maybe S.E. Cupp’s. Either way, Whoopi Goldberg doesn’t seem to care.

Daniels, the former porn actress reported to have had a 2006 affair with the pre-presidential but very married Donald Trump, was scheduled to appear on The View Thursday, but co-host Whoopi Goldberg said on the show today that the visit was in doubt.

A spokesperson for The View later confirmed that Daniels had canceled.

Goldberg’s announcement came as The View panel was discussing Kimmel’s monologue from last night, during which the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host lambasted the conservative Cupp’s erroneous comments on last Friday’s The View. Cupp, criticizing Kimmel’s then-upcoming booking of Daniels as unfair to Republicans, wondered why the host hadn’t interviewed Monica Lewinsky.

Except, of course, he had, no fewer than three times, as Kimmel pointed out on his show last night by offering clips from Lewinsky’s appearances on his show. “Put that in your S.E. Cupp and smoke it,” Kimmel said. (Watch the clip below).

After showing the Kimmel clip, Goldberg said, “Stormy Daniels was supposed to be coming on The View and we are not sure that that’s happening anymore. But we do want to point out that S.E. was a guest on the show, she wasn’t a permanent co-host…she gave her opinion and that’s what this show is, we give our opinions. And as Jimmy should, he checked her…”

Then, apparently addressing Daniels, Goldberg said, “So you can’t really say you’re not coming on because of that.”

View co-host Meghan McCain defended Cupp, who, she noted, is one of her best friends. “I think what she was trying to say is that I’d be curious to hear Monica Lewinsky now…in the lens of the MeToo moment.”

Goldberg countered that “most journalists should know” that Lewinsky had, of course, been interviewed numerous times on TV.

“I hope she comes, right,” interjected co-host Sunny Hostin.

Replied Goldberg, just before cutting to a commercial, “I don’t personally care and when we come back I’ll tell you why.” After the break, Goldberg didn’t follow up, joking that she’d “moved on.”

Here’s Kimmel’s monologue. The Cupp stuff comes around the 0:37 point.